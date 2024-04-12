What time does Coachella 2024 start? What to know about the music festival.

Thousands of festival goers will head to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday for the two-weekend "2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival."

The fest runs Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14, and again on April 19-21.

Campers began arriving to set up on Thursday. Non-campers can arrive as early as 11 a.m. Friday to Sunday, before the venue opens around 1 p.m. each day. Shuttle services will depart from local hotels at 12:30 p.m. daily.

Coachella set times

Lana Del Rey is set to perform on both Fridays at 11:20 p.m. on the Coachella Stage along with Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Ken Carson and Ben Sterling. Tyler, The Creator is set to perform on both Saturdays at 11:40 p.m. and Doja Cat at 10:25 p.m. on Sunday. She'll be preceded by J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, Ludmilla, Lil Yachty, John Summit and DJ Snake. Other bands on the slate are Ice Spice, Blur, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers and Kevin Kaarl.

An additional stage was added this year, as well as extended three- hour sets, featuring Honey Dijon and Green Velvet on Friday, Michael Bibi on Saturday and Jamie XX, Floating Points and Daphni on Sunday, April 14.

The weekend of April 19-21 will feature Rufus Du Sol the first day, Eric Prydz and Anyma the second day, and Diplo and Mau P for the closing number.

No Doubt's official social media page shared a video earlier this year confirming that the band will play again. The members, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, appeared in the announcement, saying they will "do a show," but didn't release any further details.

No Doubt is expected to perform on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. on the Coachella Stage before Tyler, The Creator, according to the set list posted online.

Coachella Road Closures

Avenue 50, between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue, has been closed since March 25 and will remain shut down until May 6 for the dual-weekend entertainment and extensive post-fest cleanups.

According to the city of Indio's traffic plan, there will be no pedestrian access on Monroe, between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52, nor along Madison Street, between Avenues 50 and 52.

Police cautioned that travel delays will be heavy along Washington Street, between Interstate 10 and Avenue 52, as well as Jefferson Street and Avenues 48 and 50 going into the Empire Polo Club grounds.

Along with Indio police, other law enforcement agencies will be lending support throughout the event, including the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol. Arrests for various, usually misdemeanor, violations are common during the celebrations.

How to watch Coachella live

If you are unable to go to Coachella this year, no worries. You can still watch all your favorite artists live from the comforts of your home.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be livestreaming many of the sets during both weekends from YouTube.

YouTube has added a multi-view feature, allowing viewers to watch up to four live performances at the same time. Each stage will also have a live stream.

Coachella 2024 Weather Outlook

High desert winds and dust clouds have been known to disrupt the shows. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure from the Gulf of Alaska will make landfall in Southern California Friday night, racing across the region, generating "brief heavy showers" in isolated locations, though "overall rain amounts look to remain light."

Only a few hundredths of an inch are possible in the deserts.

"Gusty winds over the mountains and deserts will occur. peaking Saturday afternoon and evening, with top gusts of 40-55 mph," the NWS stated. A second, weaker storm is expected Sunday afternoon and through the evening.