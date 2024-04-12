Watch CBS News

Coachella 2024 kicks off today

Thousands of celebrants will descend on the Empire Polo Club in Indio today for the start of the two-weekend "2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," featuring a wide range of artists. The fest runs Friday to Sunday, and again on April 19-21.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.