What kind of cancer did O.J. Simpson die from?

O.J. Simpson died after battling prostate cancer at the age of 76.

The former USC and NFL player who was famously acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend in the downtown Los Angeles "Trial of the Century" passed away on April 11, 2024, in hospice care, according to his family.

RELATED: LA reacts to O.J. Simpson's death where infamous murder trial happened

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the Simpson family posted on social media.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

In a video posted on February 9, Simpson denied reports that he was in hospice care, and said he was preparing to host "a ton of friends" for a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas.

"No, I am not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there," he said in the video. "All is well."

O.J. Simpson was a Hall of Fame football player and Heisman Trophy winner when he played at USC. He transitioned to sportscasting and acting after his football career, including appearances in films such as "The Towering Inferno" and the comedic "Naked Gun" movie series.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson, acquitted murder defendant and football star, dies at age 76

Simpson also starred in a series of memorable commercials for Hertz, showing him sprinting through airports and dodging other passengers and luggage like football linebackers.

Simpson became a cultural icon following the killings of his ex-wife and her friend in 1994 and his ultimate acquittal of murder charges following one of the most high-profile court cases in history.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson's death may improve chances of victim's families collecting huge judgement

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994, outside of Brown Simpson's home in Brentwood.

Days later, Simpson was identified by police as a suspect in the killings and led police on a chase in a white Bronco through Southern California. An estimated 95 million Americans watched the chase on television though Los Angeles that lasted for two hours.

Motorists stop and wave as police cars pursue a white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Jean-Marc Giboux / Getty Images

Simpson eventually surrendered to police and was placed on trial for the murders. Overseen by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lance Ito, the trial became a national spectacle, with gavel-to-gavel live television coverage and the often-theatric antics of Simpson's "Dream Team" of attorneys.