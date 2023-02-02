Westlake hit-and-run update: Suspect video released, reward offered

The driver of a blue pickup truck struck a 32-year-old man and dragged his body 20 feet, then fled the Westlake scene in January. Los Angeles police released video of the suspect Thursday, and a reward for information was announced.

A blue Dodge Ram truck struck the victim on the night of January 23 and the driver fled the scene.

The victim, 32-year-old L.A. resident Kyle Ray, may have been in medical distress when he passed out in a westbound lane of 6th Street just west of Bonne Brae Street at about 7:25 p.m., police said.

The truck traveling westbound on 6th Street ran over Ray and dragged him 20 feet down the roadway. The male driver fled the scene in the truck without stopping to render aid.

Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck is described as a blue 2007-2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with custom lights and rims, and the bed of the truck was equipped with a rack, police said.

A reward of $50,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 486-0767 or e-mail 36160@lapd.online or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. During weekends and off-hours calls should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). For anonymous calls please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.