Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Westlake neighborhood

A man in his 20s was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake neighborhood Monday night.

Los Angeles police said a man in his 20s stepped off the curb into an unmarked crosswalk at 6th and Bonnie Brae streets at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a blue pickup truck with a gated bed struck and ran over the victim and drove away from the scene. The truck was traveling westbound on 6th Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.