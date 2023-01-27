Westbound 91 Freeway to close in Corona for repairs this weekend

A stretch of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed for repairs Friday night through Monday morning.

All westbound California State Route 91 lanes will be closed between the I-15 Freeway and Lincoln Avenue starting Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m.

The westbound 91 Main Street on- and offramps, the westbound 91 Lincoln Ave. offramp and westbound connectors from I-15 will also be closed.

Crews will remove old support beams and resurface the roadway. This is all part of the 91 Refresh Project, which started last year and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Drivers seeking detours can use westbound Route 60 to southbound Route 71 or 57 as alternates. Residents also are advised to use Metrolink passenger rail as a travel alternative.

For more information about the project, visit the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Construction activity is subject to change due to weather or other factors, according to the RCTC.

In December, a similar closure of westbound 91 lanes reopened early.