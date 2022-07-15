Watch CBS News
Metro to continue half-priced passes through end of 2022

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Metro's half-price fare program will extend through the end of 2022, officials announced Thursday.

The transit agency started the discount in January to help riders who were financially impacted during the pandemic.

One-day passes, which were $7, were discounted to $3.50, $25 weekly passes were marked down to $12.50 and 30-day passes became $50 instead of $100.

"We fully recognize that our Metro riders continue to require financial assistance as they try to recover from the effects of this lingering pandemic," Ara Najarian, the board chair of Metro and a Glendale City Council member, said in a statement. 

"With gas prices just now retreating from all-time highs, it remains imperative that we offer everyone a highly affordable transit alternative as we continue to explore new ways to save our customers fare money over the long term."

According to Metro, it saw more riders purchasing passes since the fares were discounted. Nearly half of riders who have TAP cards are using passes, up from 25 percent of riders in 2019, according to the transit agency.

More information is available at www.metro.net/fares.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

