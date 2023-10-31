WeHo's Halloween Carnaval returns after a 4-year break

Streets are closing in West Hollywood in preparation for Tuesday evening's Halloween Carmaval

Thousands are expected to descend on West Hollywood Tuesday evening as the city's Halloween Carnaval returns after a four-year hiatus.

The Halloween Carnaval will stretch along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Rainbow District for one mile between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, and it's free.

Local businesses, bars and restaurants in the area are joining the fun, spreading the spook, tricks and treats across the community.

First launched in 1987, the celebration reflects the city's diverse culture and community with extravagant costumes, entertainment and self-expression.

The costume-clad crowd will be able to compete for top honors in the categories of spookiest, sexiest and most creative.

Along with the costume contest, there will be food trucks, a drag show and a stage with a DJ.

The city warns that drones, back backs and public drinking of alcohol, will not be permitted. Children and pets are strongly discouraged.

Street closures associated with Halloween Carnaval are, as follows: