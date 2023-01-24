"We talk about heroes and then you get a chance to meet one," Gov. Newsom says of young man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman

A young man from San Marino has been heralded as a hero after he disarmed the Monterey Park gunman.

"We talk about heroes and then you get a chance to meet one," he said. "Frankly, it sometimes loses its resonance — its meaning. If there was any doubt, just look at that video we've all seen. This remarkable young man, who without any hesitation, though, with moments of fear, took it upon himself to save countless lives. Who knows how many lives he saved."

Newsom visited Brandon Tsay's home Monday afternoon to comfort the 26-year-old and share his admiration for the young man that saved countless lives.

"He's just one of those kids, you kind of wish you can raise so you can claim to be your own," Newsom said. "It's like one of the good guys being a great guy."

Tsay was inside his family's Alhambra dance studio when the 72-year-old gunman that shot and at least killed 11 people and injured 9 others at a nearby Monterey Park ballroom walked in, planning to continue his massacre.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the 26-year-old said he lunged at the suspect, after mustering up the courage, stripping the gunman of his weapon.

"I'm very proud of him," said Brandon's father, Tom Tsay. "If this situation happened any different that night was a tragedy. It could've been much worse if he didn't disarm."

After Tsay disarmed him, the gunman ran away and into a white van prompting an hours-long manhunt for him.

Tsay stayed up all night helping the police with their investigation. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna took a second during his latest press conference to thank Tsay for his actions.

"I'd like to take a second to also thank Mr. Brandon Tsay for his heroic action, which saved countless lives," Luna said. "He's the hero who disarmed the suspect at the Alhambra location and in my opinion saved many lives."

Now, nearly two days after the shooting, Tsay said he feels well now that the gunman is dead.

"I'm feeling well," said Tsay. "I have some trouble sleeping. I've been eating... I would say that my mental health is recovering. I just hope those people who were affected emotionally have also recovered safely."

While he feels a sense of pride surrounding his actions, Tsay wanted to extend his condolences to the victims of the mass shooting.

"You have my deepest condolences," said Tsay. "Some of those people I know personally — they come to our studio. It's a tight-knit community."