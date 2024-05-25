Water warning issued for five LA County beaches due to excessive bacteria levels

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have issued a warning for five popular beaches due to excessive levels of bacteria, which could cause some complications for those looking to celebrate Memorial Day at the beach.

Health officials warn the public from swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters at:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek near Will Rogers Tower 18),

the entire swim area at Mother Beach in Marina Del Rey,

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms),

Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier), and

the entire swim area at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

All five of the locations were reported to have bacteria levels that exceeded health standards at their most recent testing, according to a statement from the department.

Two other warnings that were issued earlier this week were lifted at the Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach and the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach near South Tower 20.

More information is available at 1-800-525-5662 or by visiting the public health department's website.