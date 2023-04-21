Water quality at some L.A. County beaches prompts warnings, closures

Public warned against swimming at some L.A. beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued warnings about high bacterial levels in the ocean water at certain L.A. beaches and cautioned the public against swimming in those areas. And 250,000 gallons of sewage flowed into the Los Angeles River Thursday, prompting beaches in Long Beach to close.

L.A. County beaches, not including Long Beach, remain open but getting into the water is currently discouraged. Bacterial levels exceeded health standards when they were recently tested.

As of Wednesday, the following beach areas warnings are in effect:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach.

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach.

Strand Street extension at Santa Monica Beach.

Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey.

For the latest water quality updates, visit the L.A. County Dept. of Public Health Beach Water Quality Advisories page.

On Thursday morning, a blockage in a Downey sewer caused an overflow of 250,000 gallons of sewage into the Los Angeles River, prompting beaches in Long Beach to close.

The following beaches in Long Beach were closed to the public on Friday:

5th Place Beach

10th Place Beach

Molino Avenue Beach

Coronado Avenue Beach

West side of Belmont Pier

Prospect Avenue Beach

Granada Avenue Beach

55th Place Beach

72nd Place Beach

For the latest updates, check the Long Beach Bureau of Environmental Health - Recreational Water Monitoring page.