Water main break closes portion of 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Flooded water closes a portion of the southbound 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Flooded water closes a portion of the southbound 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

Flooded water closes a portion of the southbound 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

An early morning water main break in Boyle Heights closed a portion of the southbound 101 Freeway as water poured onto freeway lanes.

A sigalert has been issued for morning commuters as the southbound 101 Freeway from the 10 Freeway to Fourth Street is closed.

The water main burst near the intersection of Fourth Street and Boyle Avenue around 1 a.m. The California Highway Patrol had originally blocked off both northbound and southbound lanes, but around 4:15 a.m. northbound lanes opened up.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes, including southbound 5, 110, and 710 freeways, Alameda or Soto streets.