Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit underway of stolen car in Compton area

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are in pursuit of a suspect driving a white SUV through Compton.

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after the suspect reportedly stole a car out of the Costa Mesa area.

The original driver of the white Audi SUV surrendered to police during a traffic stop before a female passenger jumped behind the wheel and took over.   

pursuit-compton.png
Pursuit of stolen vehicle through the Compton area.

The driver got onto the 105 Freeway around 10:30 a.m. before hopping onto the 110 Freeway heading toward Los Angeles. The suspect was seen reaching speeds up over 100 mph.

SkyCAL is no longer over the pursuit after the driver went into an air restricted area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 10:33 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.