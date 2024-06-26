Pursuit underway of stolen car in Compton area

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are in pursuit of a suspect driving a white SUV through Compton.

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after the suspect reportedly stole a car out of the Costa Mesa area.

The original driver of the white Audi SUV surrendered to police during a traffic stop before a female passenger jumped behind the wheel and took over.

Pursuit of stolen vehicle through the Compton area.

The driver got onto the 105 Freeway around 10:30 a.m. before hopping onto the 110 Freeway heading toward Los Angeles. The suspect was seen reaching speeds up over 100 mph.

SkyCAL is no longer over the pursuit after the driver went into an air restricted area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.