Warrant suspect runs over Ventura County deputy during traffic stop

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who ran over one of its deputies Tuesday night.

The deputy pulled over the driver for an unspecified warrant near the intersection of North Ventura Avenue and Kellogg Street in the city of Ventura, according to VCSO. During the stop, some type of altercation happened and the suspect ran over the deputy.

She sustained injuries to her legs and was taken to the hospital. While the extent of her injuries are unknown, she's expected to survive.

The suspect has not been located.