Vigil held for foster mother killed by hit-and-run driver; reward offered

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

There were calls for justice in South Los Angeles Thursday during at a vigil for a pastor and foster mother to 10 kids who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas Eve.

Family and friends gathered at a makeshift memorial held near the crash scene.

On Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend was dropping off toys at a women's shelter near Broadway and 88th street.

As she walked to her car with three of her foster kids, she was struck by a blue sedan, which took off without stopping to help.

Los Angeles Police reminded the public that a reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to a hit-and-run offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

The LAPD's South Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call (213) 713-9579. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.  Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 5:09 AM

