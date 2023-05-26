Victorville teacher arrested for sleeping with 17-year-old student

Victorville teacher arrested for having sex with an underaged student

Authorities are searching for additional victims of a San Bernardino high school teacher who was arrested after allegedly sleeping with a 16-year-old student.

Noah Padilla, 24. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Noah Padilla, a 24-year-old teacher at Victor Valley High School, was arrested on Wednesday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies learned of "allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor by a teacher," according to a press release.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Padilla had slept with a 17-year-old female student.

He was arrested and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

As they continue their investigation, authorities are seeking to identify any other potential victims.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.