Victorville teacher arrested for sleeping with 17-year-old student
Authorities are searching for additional victims of a San Bernardino high school teacher who was arrested after allegedly sleeping with a 16-year-old student.
Noah Padilla, a 24-year-old teacher at Victor Valley High School, was arrested on Wednesday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies learned of "allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor by a teacher," according to a press release.
During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Padilla had slept with a 17-year-old female student.
He was arrested and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
As they continue their investigation, authorities are seeking to identify any other potential victims.
Anyone with additional information was urged to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.
