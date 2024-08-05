Ventura County offering free adoptions amid unprecedented overcrowding at animal shelters

Ventura County animal shelters are offering free pet adoptions after an overcrowding issue led to a severe outbreak at one of its facilities.

"We cannot stress enough the urgency of this situation. Thank you for your continued support during these unprecedented and challenging times," Ventura County Animal Services stated on its website.

The overcrowding issue affected the department's Camarillo Shelter, which surpassed 140% capacity with 205 dogs inside 146 indoor and outdoor kennels. The outbreak of upper respiratory infection jeopardizes the animals' health and well-being, according to Animal Services.

While the shelter will continue to accept sick, injured, or aggressive lost animals, Animal Services asked anyone with a lost animal at the shelter to reclaim it as soon as possible. Residents were also asked to refrain from bringing healthy dogs to the shelter.

Animal Services asked anyone who finds a lost dog to stick to the following steps:

To share found dogs on VCAS social media, email a clear face picture to info@vcas.us. Include their location (address, cross streets, city) and your contact info. Visit vcas.us/LostAndFound to file a found animal report and to view additional reunification tips. Contact numbers or scan QR codes on the dog's collar. Post the dog's photo and location on social media. Take the dog to a veterinarian to get scanned for a microchip.

Until further notice, dog adoption fees will be waived.

If you would like to foster an animal, Animal Services outlined the requirements and usual types of pets entered into the program. Here is a link to the foster car application form.