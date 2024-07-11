Ventura County firefighters respond to two brush fires in Oak Park, Santa Barbara County
Ventura County Fire Department units are responding to two brush fires burning in Ventura County and Santa Barbara County.
A roughly 10-acre brush fire is burning in the area of Oak Park around the neighborhood of Rockfield St. and Hawthorne Dr. The Rockfield Fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said there were potential threats to structures. A 2nd alarm was requested with air tankers en route.
Ventura County firefighters were also assisting in putting out the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County with a Type 3 engine strike team, a dozer and the help of the Oxnard Fire Department and Ventura City Fire Department engines. Crews said they were making good progress on the blaze around 6:20 p.m.
The cause of the fires is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)