Ventura County deputies identify dead body that washed ashore on Dune Beach

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man who washed ashore on Dune Beach last month.

A beachgoer called 911 on April 17 after spotting a body floating in the water near the 900 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Crews from the Ventura County Fire Department and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department recovered the body. They declared 31-year-old Connor O'Donnell of Oak Park dead at the scene.

After taking over the investigation, deputies said O'Donnell did not have obvious signs of trauma. They did not believe his death was suspicious in April. However, detectives are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Investigators asked residents for help determining O'Donnell's activities and whereabouts between April 6 and April 17.

Firefighters discovered Connor O'Donnell when his body washed ashore at Dune Beach. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information about his death to contact Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at (805) 384-4744. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.