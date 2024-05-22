Watch CBS News
Local News

Ventura County deputies identify dead body that washed ashore on Dune Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies identify body found on Ventura County Beach
Deputies identify body found on Ventura County Beach 00:25

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man who washed ashore on Dune Beach last month. 

A beachgoer called 911 on April 17 after spotting a body floating in the water near the 900 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Crews from the Ventura County Fire Department and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department recovered the body. They declared 31-year-old Connor O'Donnell of Oak Park dead at the scene. 

After taking over the investigation, deputies said O'Donnell did not have obvious signs of trauma. They did not believe his death was suspicious in April. However, detectives are still investigating the circumstances of his death. 

Investigators asked residents for help determining O'Donnell's activities and whereabouts between April 6 and April 17.

ventura-county-body.jpg
Firefighters discovered Connor O'Donnell when his body washed ashore at Dune Beach. Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information about his death to contact Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at (805) 384-4744. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a Digital Producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 5:08 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.