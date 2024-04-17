Watch CBS News
Body washes ashore near Point Mugu

By Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a body washed ashore near Point Mugu in Ventura County. 

A beachgoer called 911 after spotting a body that was floating in the water near the 900 block of Pacific Coast Highway, close to the Mondo's Beach and Rincon Beach area, at around 4:10 p.m., according to Ventura County Fire Department. 

At this time investigators have not revealed an age or gender of the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

April 17, 2024

