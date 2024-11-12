Van Nuys light rail project to become the first in San Fernando Valley since 1952

It's been more than 70 years since light rails ran through the San Fernando Valley.

With the project in its beginning stages, Los Angeles Metro officials held a meeting to address the concerns of business owners and residents as crews start construction.

Renderings shown during the meeting show how Van Nuys Boulevard will be transformed by the project, with trains running through the middle of the road for 6.7 miles.

"It's really going to connect a lot of rail lines in the San Fernando Valley, starting with the G Line in Van Nuys, continuing through Panorama City, Arleta and Pacoima," Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero.

People like Rosie Crooks, who was born and raised in Pacoima, expressed their excitement for the first street car service in the valley since 1952.

"I think there is a lot of opportunity," Crooks said. "I think there is a lot of change to the community. I'm concerned about the congestion. I'm concerned about parking but it'll be nice."

Preliminary work on utilities for the voter-approved, $3.57 billion project has already begun. Heavy construction is slated to begin in spring 2025. Metro said they are aware that business owners and neighbors may be concerned about the impact on the area while the rail line is being built.

"We do have a business interruption fund for small mom-and-pop businesses that are affected by construction," Sotero said. "We also have an 'eat, shop and play' program that helps businesses market themselves."