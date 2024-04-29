University of Arizona student from Newport Beach shot and killed at off-campus party

Orange County community mourns the loss of UA student shot and killed in Tuscon

University of Arizona student, Erin Jones, died after she was shot in the early morning hours Sunday while at an off-campus house party in Tucson.

Jones, 20, was from Newport Beach and attended Corona Del Mar High School, where she played on the girls soccer team.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, and responding officers found Jones shot outside a house. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. According to friends, she was waiting for an Uber, leaving the party.

One Tucson neighbor shared what she heard Sunday. "I have heard like firecrackers going off, and stuff like that, but never anything like this."

The news of Jones' death is hitting hard in the Newport community where she grew up. The principal of Corona Del Mar High School sent out a message regarding her death.

"I am at a loss for words about the tragic loss of life of our class of 2022 graduate, Erin Jones. Erin was a well-known student on the Corona Del Mar campus and the ripple effect of the loss will be felt by many, especially our soccer community, where Erin was an active member," wrote Jake Haley, Corona Del Mar Middle/ High School principal.

The school's girls soccer coach, Bryan Middleton also spoke out about the tragic loss of Jones. "Erin had a passion for the game of soccer, but most importantly had a passion of being a kind and inclusive teammate to all."

Three other people, a teenage girl, a man and a woman were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Tucson police.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins also sent out his condolences, saying he talked to the family, and at the appropriate time, he will share plans to honor her life and memory.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin's family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today," Robbins said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators from the homicide unit continue to work on the case, as several possible witnesses left the scene before officers arrived.