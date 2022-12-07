Watch CBS News
University High: No evidence of shooting, LAPD confirms

university-high-lapd-lafd.png
Officers responded to a 911 call at about 10 a.m. at 11800 Texas Ave.  CBSLA

The Los Angeles Police Dept. said there was no evidence of a shooting at University High School in West L.A. Wednesday morning.

The school was locked down while LAPD and school police officers searched the campus.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m. at 11800 Texas Ave. 

A Los Angeles Unified School District official said the Los Angeles School Police Dept. received reports from the LAPD that there was a man with a rifle at University High School.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. 

