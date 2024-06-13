Universal Studios offers a free day with the purchase of regular admission

Just in case one day isn't enough to see Harry Potter's castle, encounter Jaws, some dinosaurs, and cruise the world-famous Studio Tour, there's a two-day deal to take advantage of this summer at Universal Studios.

The theme park announced the two-for-one deal Thursday, where the purchase of a day's admission ticket gets you in for free a second day.

The special "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" offer rolled out Thursday and runs through Oct. 9, with all visits to be completed on or before Dec. 18.

There are no blockout dates for the first visit as part of the limited-time offer, but blockout dates do apply to the second visit.

It's also the Studio Tour's 60th anniversary through August 11, where guests can step off the tram and onto the studio backlot to visit film sets, and join immersive photo-ops, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park's original hanging Jaws shark.

Admission ticket prices vary by day and month, with the average in June at $149, and in August, the lowest reaches $119.