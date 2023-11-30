UCLA's legendary coach John Wooden to be honored with postage stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is to honor UCLA's legendary men's basketball coach, the late John Wooden, with a commemorative stamp in 2024.

The John Wooden stamp will feature an original portrait of him courtside in the 1970s as he intently watches a game wearing a pinstripe suit, along with blue and gold lettering.

Commemorative stamps "honor extraordinary and enduring contributions to American society, history, culture or environment."

The university detailed Wooden's extraordinary and enduring contributions, as he led the Bruins to a record 10 national championships and "left an indelible mark on the university, the sport and a generation of student-athletes."

Wooden began his career at UCLA in 1948 and retired in 1975. "This stamp is a tribute to Coach Wooden's remarkable and widespread impact, which extends far beyond UCLA and far beyond basketball," said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block.

"His success on the court was unparalleled, and he remains a model of integrity and excellence in athletics. But the values he stood for and the timeless wisdom he shared have spread even further, influencing generations of leaders from all walks of life."

The Bruins' 88-game winning streak between 1971 and 1974 under Coach Wooden remains the longest in the history of college basketball. ASUCLA

Along with Wooden's portrait, the background shows one player attempting a jump shot as another tries to block it. Their jersey numbers, 4 and 10, signify the Bruins' four undefeated seasons under Wooden — 1964, 1967, 1972 and 1973 — and the 10 NCAA championships his teams won.

Neither accomplishment has ever been bested, and the Bruins' 88-game winning streak between 1971 and 1974 remains the longest in the history of college basketball.

The limited edition Forever Wooden stamp will go on sale early next year and is expected to be available for about a year, with 18 million printed.

Wooden died in 2010 at the age of 99.