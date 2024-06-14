UCLA to hold 2024 commencement ceremonies amid campus protests

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will hold three commencement ceremonies on Friday, June 14, after recent campus unrest regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Commencement celebrations began on Thursday with over 70 events scheduled for the Class of 2024 through Sunday, June 16.

The main commencement ceremony will celebrate graduates in the College of Letters and Science and will take place in three installments. All three ceremonies will be held at the university's Pauley Pavilion at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

RELATED: Pro-Palestinian protesters carrying fake corpses clash with police on UCLA campus

UCLA officials said security has been increased as concerns for demonstrations are a possibility after recent unrest on campus.

"For students, commencement is a powerful event — it's the culmination of years of hard work. It's also a profound moment for our graduates' loved ones. Our greatest hope is that UCLA students and the beauty of this milestone moment is the main focus of these ceremonies," said Mary Osako, UCLA Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications.

RELATED: University of Miami president Julio Frenk named UCLA's new chancellor

The Professional School graduation ceremonies will be held at venues around UCLA's campus, varying in size depending on the amount of graduates. The university will also hold departmental graduation ceremonies for undergraduates at various on-campus venues.

Some of the ceremonies will be available to watch live from UCLA's website.

All venues will have strict bag policies. The larger venues will only allow clear bags, while the smaller venues will allow clear bags and small clutches.