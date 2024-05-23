UCLA Chancellor Gene Block to face Congress over campus protests

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is set to face congress about the allegations of antisemitism after protests turn violent on campus over the war in Gaza.

Block is scheduled to appear Thursday, May 23, in a series of hearings by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce into how colleges responded.

House Republicans also summoned the leaders of Northwestern University and Rutgers University to testify.

Tensions over the Israel-Hamas war caused a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments on campuses around the U.S. that led to over 3,000 arrests nationwide.

After the first hearings in December, an outcry of criticism from donors, students and politicians led to the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania, who gave cautious, halting answers to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools' conduct policies.

Small encampment being built on UCLA campus. SkyCAL

SkyCAL flew over UCLA Thursday morning and could see people building some sort of barricade on campus. Authorities were seen outside monitoring the situation.

Protesters used tables, metal fences, plywood and other materials to block off a section of campus between Kerckhoff and Moore halls, a main walkway used by students traversing the Westwood campus.

UCLA's oversight of its campus protests has been under scrutiny since counter-demonstrators with Israeli flags attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The counter-demonstrators threw traffic cones and released pepper spray in fighting that went on for hours before police stepped in, drawing criticism from Muslim students and political leaders and advocacy groups.

RELATED: UCLA police chief steps down temporarily after criticism over response to protests

On Wednesday, the police chief at UCLA was reassigned "pending an examination of our security processes," according to a statement from the school.