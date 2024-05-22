UCLA police chief steps down temporarily after criticism over response to protests

The chief of the UCLA Police Department has been "reassigned" temporarily following criticism over the university's response to campus protests over the war in Gaza, Vice Chancellor Mary Osako said Wednesday.

Chief John Thomas will step down from his role while the university completes "an examination" into its security processes, Osako said in a statement. The university named Gawin Gibson the department's new acting chief on Tuesday. On May 5, the university established the new Campus of Office Safety in the wake of widespread criticism over its handling of demonstrations that drew hundreds of people just days earlier.

Two days later, UC President Michael V. Drake – who oversees all 10 campuses within the public university system – announced there would be an independent investigation into UCLA's handling of the protests. The UC system hired a firm called 21st Century Policing Solutions, which is led by national experts on policing and civil rights, according to a statement from UC President Drake.

On May 1, more than 200 people were arrested as officers in full riot gear dismantled an encampment set up on campus by pro-Palestinian protesters. A day earlier, violent clashes had broken out as fireworks were thrown at the encampment and some people were tear gassed.

LA Mayor Karen Bass called for "a full investigation into what occurred on campus last night" while Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was "closely monitoring the situation at UCLA" and was in touch with law enforcement agencies.

In the wake of widespread criticism over UCLA's response, more than 900 faculty and staff members from universities across the UC system – including UCLA – signed a petition demanding the resignation of Chancellor Block. Professors and lecturers from several departments spoke out, accusing the police response of being too violent and saying the university had infringed on students' and other protesters' right to free speech.

Along with the UC's investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the violent clashes that broke out during demonstrations.

On Tuesday, LAPD Assistant Chief Daniel Randolph said the agency was helping UCLA police track down who had attacked the pro-Palestinian protesters on April 30. During an LA Police Commission meeting, he said detectives would be looking at photographs of that night to identify potential suspects involved in any of the violent crimes committed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.