UC Riverside student suspended after police find assault rifle in on-campus apartment

A University of California, Riverside student has been suspended after police found an assault rifle and other troubling items inside of on-campus housing last week.

UCR police executed the search warrant on Friday, May 3 after discovering evidence of a weapon on campus.

"A search of a room in the North District residential apartment revealed an assault rifle registered to a student, ammunition, five high-capacity magazines, and hand-drawn images in a journal depicting a violent act," said a statement from school officials.

The content of the drawings is not immediately known.

The student was placed on interim suspension and ordered to leave campus for allegedly violating several university policies, officials said. Their identity has not yet been revealed as the Riverside County District Attorney decides whether criminal charges will be pursued.

Additionally, the student is not allowed to return to campus pending the result of an administrative hearing. The date for that hearing is not known.

"There is no indication at this time that this incident is related to any recent campus events," said the UCR statement.

Recently, school officials reached a peaceful agreement with a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who had constructed an encampment on campus as they demanded that the university divest from companies and corporations that had ties to Israel.