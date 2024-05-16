UC Irvine classes will be remote after unrest on campus

Classes at UC Irvine will be held remotely on Thursday, May 16, after several people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

"Unless specifically noted, all employees should work remotely" following what Chancellor Howard Gillman called "a sad day for our university."

Protesters began rallying around the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday where an encampment has been setup for weeks.

This prompted UC Irvine campus police to call in aid from Orange County sheriff's deputies and Irvine police, along with other neighboring agencies.

When authorities moved into the area, protesters began chanting "we won't move" and "shame" with people wearing scarves, face masks and some had goggles and hard hats on.

Timeline of Protest

The university sent a message to students at 5:57 p.m. saying, "Anyone currently in buildings in the vicinity of the protest are advised to exit buildings and leave the area immediately."

Authorities began arresting protesters and dismantling the encampment after declaring an unlawful assembly and ordering the crowd to disperse. At least two people who were taken into custody and identified themselves as UCI faculty members.

Around 300 protesters remained on campus at 7 p.m. Video from the scene showed some shoving between police and protesters as officers moved into the encampment area.

By 8 p.m. protesters had been funneled into Aldrich Park by advancing police. An announcement was made around 8:10 p.m. to disperse within five minutes. Many in the remaining crowd left at that point.

By 8:33 p.m., police had cleared Aldrich Park and only a few lingering people remained on campus.

The situation on UC Irvine campus intensified over the past week after some protesting students received suspension notices from the university, including some who were involved in negotiations with UCI administrators.