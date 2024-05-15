Protesters surround UC Irvine lecture hall, police issue unlawful assembly order

Protests at UC Irvine escalated Wednesday afternoon after demonstrators surrounded a lecture hall on campus.

The administration ordered students to stay away from the Physical Sciences Quad. As of 4 p.m., a university spokesperson could not confirm whether any building on campus had been occupied by demonstrators. Law enforcement placed four research buildings surrounding the quad on lockdown. The university described the protest as "violent" but could not expand on what type of violence occurred.

Video from the scene shows protesters creating barricades outside of the lecture hall with any items they could find.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, Newport Beach, Laguna and Irvine Police Departments, responded to the campus to assist the UC Police Department.

Police in riot gear form a line near the protest. KCAL News

Dozens of police cars were present on campus shortly after the protesters started taking over the building. Several law enforcement officers wearing riot gear marched toward the building as an officer declared an unlawful assembly over a loudspeaker.

Protesters at UC Irvine lock arms outside of the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall. KCAL News

Accompanying the declaration, law enforcement ordered protesters to disperse or face arrest. Many protesters did not immediately leave the area, with some locking arms outside of the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall. Many wore masks, while others donned hard hats and grabbed umbrellas for protection.

Earlier on Wednesday, student protesters organized a demonstration dubbed "Nakba 76," calling for the administration to drop the suspensions against students.

They also demanded the university divest from anything associated with Israel, similar to other protests at college campuses nationwide.