U.S. Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach

The annual U.S. Open of Surfing returned to Huntington Beach over the weekend, with contests starting Saturday and running through Aug. 6.

Thousands of people are expected to come out for the event, which is the biggest surfing competition in the world.

"I've competed here since I was 13 years old," said Alyssa Spencer, a surfing competitor. "It's pretty cool now that I'm in the main event to look back and see how far I've come."

The World Surf League competition -- sponsored this year by Wallex, a digital asset service provider -- has added the "Nitro Circus," an event featuring freestyle motocross athletic displays from Twitch Steinburg, Jarryd McNeil, Beau Bamburg, Keith Sayers and Brian McCarthy.

The event also featured feature games, food trucks, live music, surfboard shaping, athlete autographs and beach cleanups.