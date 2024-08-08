U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles to return to UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics

The most decorated Olympian in UCLA women's gymnastics history is returning to the Bruin Gymnastics team for the 2025 NCAA season.

Fresh off her Olympic medal wins in Paris, Jordan Chiles announced her collegiate return Thursday.

"Yes, you all have been waiting for it, I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college," Chiles said on the Today show.

She will be one of three Olympians on the Bruin squad.

Chiles won Olympic gold with her USA teammates and captured bronze on floor exercise, adding to her 2020 Olympic silver medal in the team competition.

She is also just the second UCLA female gymnast to win an individual medal at an Olympic Games, joining Madison Kocian, who won silver on uneven bars in 2016.

Chiles made NCAA history by becoming one of just three collegiate gymnasts on the women's side to win three or more Olympic medals, along with her 2024 teammates Suni Lee of Auburn and Jade Carey of Oregon State.

"I'm thrilled for Jordan to return to Westwood," UCLA Head Gymnastics Coach Janelle McDonald said.

"Not only has she proven to be one of the best gymnasts in the world, but she has also shown time and time again that she is one of the most supportive and encouraging sportswomen around."

Chiles first joined the Bruin squad after the 2020 Olympics and led the 2022 Bruins in points in team competition.

Chiles had a dominant 2023 season, winning the NCAA uneven bars title with a perfect 10 and capturing the floor exercise title with a nearly-perfect 9.9875.

She also finished as the NCAA runner-up in the all-around, just .05 out of first place. Chiles earned a total of eight first-team All-America honors in 2023 and was also awarded the WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year and the College Gym News Sportswoman of the Year.

She scored five perfect 10s and 15 9.975s and led the Bruins with 40 event victories. Chiles achieved a career-high all-around score of 39.900, which ranks No. 2 all-time at UCLA.

The all-time leader with 11 U.S. National Team appearances, Chiles has been a fixture on the U.S. National Team for a decade.

Along with her Olympic accomplishments, she also won three medals at the 2022 World Championships, capturing gold in the team competition and silver medals on vault and floor and three at the 2023 Pan American Games, winning team gold, silver on vault and bronze in the all-around.

UCLA begins its 2025 season in January, with the competition schedule to be announced at a later time.