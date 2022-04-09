Watch CBS News

Two wounded in car-to-car shooting in Gardena

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

2 victims transported to hospital after car-to-car shooting in Gardena 00:15

Gardena Police Department officers were called to the scene of a car-to-car shooting in Gardena Friday evening. 

screen-shot-2022-04-08-at-8-14-04-pm.png
CBSLA

The shooting was first reported just before 6:40 p.m., leaving two people wounded at the scene on South Normandie Avenue. 

Both were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately known. 

Authorities were investigating for both a motive and a suspect in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 8, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.