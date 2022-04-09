Two wounded in car-to-car shooting in Gardena

2 victims transported to hospital after car-to-car shooting in Gardena

Gardena Police Department officers were called to the scene of a car-to-car shooting in Gardena Friday evening.

CBSLA

The shooting was first reported just before 6:40 p.m., leaving two people wounded at the scene on South Normandie Avenue.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities were investigating for both a motive and a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.