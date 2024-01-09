Two teenagers shot while playing basketball in San Fernando Valley

Two teenagers were shot while playing basketball in the San Fernando Valley Monday night. One of them died at the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of W. Carl Place, near the intersection of Carl Street. Officers found one of the victims, a 16-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital shortly after.

The other teen, a 17-year-old, drove themselves to the hospital and survived.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. Police do not have a description of the car or suspects.