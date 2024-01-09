Watch CBS News
Two teenagers shot while playing basketball in San Fernando Valley

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two teenagers were shot while playing basketball in the San Fernando Valley Monday night. One of them died at the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 7:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of W. Carl Place, near the intersection of Carl Street. Officers found one of the victims, a 16-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He died at the hospital shortly after.

The other teen, a 17-year-old, drove themselves to the hospital and survived.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. Police do not have a description of the car or suspects.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 8:40 PM PST

