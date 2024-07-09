Two people murdered in San Juan Capistrano before suspect shot by deputy

A couple in their 70s, along with their pet chihuahua were found dead in San Juan Capistrano on Tuesday, hours before the bloodied suspect was shot by an Orange County deputy.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street, located in the San Juan Mobile Estates complex, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies.

They were sent to the area for reports of a "domestic incident" and arrived to find the bodies of a 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman, as well as their dog, dead inside of the home, deputies said.

While they were investigating the matter, they received a call that a man who was covered in blood was chasing a maintenance worker nearby.

"Our dispatchers updated them that there was a bloody male chasing a maintenance worker in that same neighborhood," said OCSD Sergeant Matthew Parrish. "The deputies immediately started looking for that male. A short time later that person was located near Calle Arroyo and a bike trail, shortly after that person was located an officer-involved shooting occurred."

They rushed to the scene and found the suspect, only identified as a 41-year-old man, near the bike trail at Calle Arroyo and confronted him at around 7:50 a.m.

At some point deputies opened fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition, deputies said.

While they haven't confirmed exact details, deputies say that the man was holding a weapon when he stole the maintenance worker's golf cart.

Investigators believe that the victims and suspect are "related in some fashion," but their exact relationship remains unclear.

"Due to the potential familial relationship between the suspect and the victims, the suspect's identity will not be released at this time," deputies said.

Neighbors living in the area can't believe Tuesday's series of events, but say they're familiar with all three people involved.

"The mother, the older woman, has a chihuahua like mine and I see her walking the dog," said Bill Schrader. "I haven't seen the husband out a lot lately, I think he has trouble walking. The kid, young man, I see him come and go on his bike or in his truck."