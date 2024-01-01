Two pedestrians killed in crashes within an hour in South LA

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by hit-and-run drivers in separate incidents just hours apart in South Los Angeles overnight.

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. when a car driving northbound on Western Avenue ran into a pedestrian who was crossing the street near 247th Place in the Lomita area.

Once the pedestrian was down in the street, they were struck by two additional cars, both of which also fled from the scene.

The victim, only identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. His identity has been withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

Just over an hour later, at 12:05 a.m., a different pedestrian was crossing Obama Boulevard when they were struck by a car driving southbound on La Cienega Boulevard.

In this instance, however, the driver remained at the scene in an attempt to render aid to the victim. They were pronounced dead at the scene as well.

In the hour between both of the fatal pedestrian-involved crashes, a family of four was involved in a violent and deadly collision miles away in the Harvard Park area, with two of their family members killed. The suspect in the collision was fleeing from the spot of a separate crash.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact investigators at (323) 421-2500.