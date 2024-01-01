Father and daughter killed, two others in critical condition after grisly two-car crash in Harvard Park

A grisly two-car collision left a father and daughter dead in the Harvard Park area on New Year's Eve.

Investigators with Los Angeles Fire Department say that the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., when an SUV speeding from the spot of a separate crash failed to stop at a stop sign on 60th Place and Normandie Avenue, colliding with a sedan traveling southbound on Normandie Avenue.

The collision sent the sedan hurtling into a street sign and fence on the southwest corner of the intersection, police said. Good Samaritans attempted to remove the four passengers from the smoking car before paramedics could arrive.

The sedan was occupied by a family of four, two of whom were killed. LAFD detectives say that the father, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the three other family members to a nearby hospital, where the family's eldest daughter, aged five years old, died.

The mother and other daughter remain hospitalized in critical condition at the latest.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized due to injuries suffered in the collision. Paramedics say they are serious but non-life-threatening. They have been arrested and face charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, police say.