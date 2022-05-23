Two more suspects sought for an attempted burglary in Walnut

Two more suspects sought for an attempted burglary in Walnut

Investigators are searching for two more suspects involved in an attempted burglary in Walnut where a homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder.

"If you go to others' homes, you get what you deserve," said resident Richard Ming.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, where they discovered a suspect who was shot and killed by the 27-year-old homeowner.

According to deputies, the homeowner and his 26-year-old wife heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The couple investigated the sound and was confronted by an armed suspect. A gunfight ensued. The suspect was shot and killed, while the couple was not wounded.

"Luckily, no one else was hurt," said resident Nate Macay.

Deputies are still searching for two more suspects who ran from the home after the shooting. Investigators said the intruders did not force their way inside and are unsure how they got into the home. Detectives did find evidence of a burglary.

"In the last few years, I have seen a spike in crimes," said Walnut Mayor Eric Ching. "And that has to do with the passage of Proposition 47."