Person shot and killed in residential neighborhood of Walnut

A person was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Walnut, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

