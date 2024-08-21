Two men shot and killed at South Los Angeles smoke shop

Two men were shot and killed at a smoke shop near the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police investigate the scene at a smoke shop in South Los Angeles, where two men were shot and killed late on the night of Aug. 19, 2024. KCAL News

Officers received a call about the shooting at 10:23 p.m. and responded to the store located in the 8600 block of Figueroa Street, where they found two victims believed to be between 20 to 25 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were inside the shop when the suspects entered and open fire, shooting multiple rounds inside the building, LAPD said.

Both victims died at the scene, police said, while the suspects remain at large more than two hours later.

They fled the scene in a vehicle, according to LAPD.

No description of the suspects or any other details have been released by police.