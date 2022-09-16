Two men charged with breaking into Rep. Bass's Baldwin Vista home

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged the two men accused of breaking into Congresswoman and Mayoral candidate Karen Bass's Baldwin Vista home.

Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, are accused of stealing two guns from the congresswoman's home on Sept. 9.

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their home," said District Attorney George Gascón. "Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes."

Both men were charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. They were expected to be arraigned on Friday.

When authorities arrested the suspects, Munoz provided the alias of Matias Milito, while Espinoza used the alias of Baltazar Rodriguez. They were both booked under their aliases.