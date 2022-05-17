2 dead after sedan collides with big rig on 210 Freeway in Tujunga
Two people were killed on the 210 Freeway Monday afternoon after their vehicle collided with a semi struck.
The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, though authorities were dispatched to westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at around 5:15 p.m. just east of La Tuna Canyon Road offramp.
With Sky9 overhead, a vehicle could be seen wedged under the backside of the big rig.
Fire crews were working to remove the sedan from under the truck's cargo area.
California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for two of the lanes as authorities conducted their investigation and attempted to remove the wreckage from the roadway.
