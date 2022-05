2 dead in crash on westbound 210 Freeway, sigalert issued Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a double fatal accident involving a sedan and a semi truck. Two people were killed in the crash. CHP issued a sigalert on the WB 210 Freeway, east of La Tuna Cyn. Rd., with the number three and four lanes closed for at least an hour, backing traffic in the area up.