Two killed after crashing into parked tractor-trailer on 101 Freeway

Two people died and two others were hospitalized after their sedan collided with a parked tractor-trailer on the 101 Freeway Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:25 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Wendy Drive. When the California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department arrived, they found the big rig parked on the right shoulder. Officers located the other wrecked vehicle, a 2016 Honda Accord, overturned on its roof about 500 feet from the semi.

Authorities found two bodies that were ejected from the sedan in a patch of brush. They both suffered deadly injuries. First responders found a 19-year-old man after he was ejected from the driver's seat of the Accord. Firefighters found a 20-year-old man trapped inside of the car. Both of the young men were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

According to CHP, the department's preliminary investigation determined that the driver veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway before it crashed into the rear of the parked big rig. It continued out of control and collided with a large boulder. The impact flipped the car onto its roof.

While no one was arrested, investigators have not determined if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The two people in the semi did not sustain any injuries and drove away after speaking with investigators.