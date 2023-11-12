Tustin schools closed again Monday due to lingering effects of hangar fire

All Tustin Unified School District schools will again be closed on Monday as emergency workers continue to assess the environmental impact left behind by a devastating fire that ravaged one of the two World War II blimp hangars located on the Tustin Air Base.

Tustin, CA - November 07: Firefighters work to control a blaze at the north blimp hangar at the former Marine Corps Air Station Tustin in Tustin, CA, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Schools were first closed on Thursday after air quality experts detected asbestos at the historic hangar, located at Valencia Avenue and Armstrong Road, that caught fire on November 8.

"We have secured a certified asbestos consulting firm, Envirocheck, to conduct testing at all TUSD campuses," District officials said in a statement. "Envirocheck is well-respected in the field of environmental inspection and analysis and we are grateful for their partnership. Their expertise in testing and remediation of environmental concerns will guide our next steps for reopening our campuses. Our top priority remains getting our students and staff safely back on campus."

TUSD officials have provided a detailed breakdown of the campuses most impacted by their proximity to the burn site, which can be found on their district website.

Parents and students will be notified as campuses are cleared for in-person education.

As they continue to work hand-in-hand with local authorities like the South Coast Air Quality management and Orange County Health Care Agency officials, Tustin City Council members on Friday unanimously voted on an agreement with the United States Navy, which owns the base, to immediately begin remediation efforts caused by the blaze.

The deal, which has not yet been finalized, will at least allow $1 million to correct health and safety impacts on the Tustin community, but if assessments and remediation exceed that amount, the deal can be amended as necessary. Additionally, the agreement calls for the demolition of the parts of the hangar that are still standing.

The fire started at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, completely destroying the massive hangar, which stands about 17 stories high, that was first used by United States military troops during World War II.

On Saturday, at around 5:30 p.m., the structure experienced a flare-up, four days after the blaze first began. As with the initial fire, Orange County Fire Authority crews simply let the flames burn themselves out. Due to the size of the structure and the difficulty that firefighters would have in reaching the flames, they have allowed the fire to consume the structure.

While the incident persists, Orange County health officials are urging residents to limit their time outside and keep windows and doors shut.

"Everyone should be aware of the recommended precautions to reduce the health effects of smoke and ash from building fires," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Orange County Health Care Agency Director of Public Health Services. "Extra measures may be needed for those with pre-existing medical conditions like heart or lung disease, those with disabilities, older adults, children and those who may be working outdoors."

OCHA listed a number of measures that the public can take to stay safe, including:

avoid touching fire debris, ash or other materials from the fire,

wear protective equipment like face masks and gloves if in an impacted area,

remove shoes before entering a home,

spray patios with water instead of sweeping with a broom,

avoid leaf blowers

wash ash from vehicles, outdoor furniture, toys and pets.

In the years since, it was a popular location for the Hollywood industry, featured in productions like "Star Trek," "Austin Powers," "Pearl Harbor" and "The X-Files," among others.