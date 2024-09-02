Tustin police arrest an 18-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run

18-year-old accused of running over a woman and stabbing a man outside Tustin apartments

Tustin police arrested an 18-year-old man Monday in connection with a hit-and-run that left a woman significantly injured, according to police.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to calls of a car hitting a person in front of the Arbor Ranch Apartments.

When officers arrived they discovered two injured people, a woman hit by the car and a man who had been stabbed.

"He got out of the car and they were fighting along the sidewalk, behind where the car was crashed," a witness said. "They made their way up the sidewalk that guy stabbed him ... They were both on the ground and that's when he stabbed him."

The witness said people in another apartment helped the young woman.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the man died from his stab wounds.

A couple of hours later, around 2:15 a.m., police found the suspect and arrested Jan Daniel Lopez in Anaheim.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe the victims knew Lopez.