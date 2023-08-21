LA Community College District to close campuses Monday

The Los Angeles Community Colleges District has urged all of its schools to close campuses on Monday.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in the District is our priority," said Dr. Francisco C. Rodriguez, Chancellor of LACCD. "I am confident that by prioritizing safety and flexibility, we can continue to uphold our standards of excellence and service for students and our community, even in challenging situations.

The following list of community colleges will be affected. Students can expect all classes and events to be offered remotely or canceled altogether.

L.A. Harbor College

L.A Trade-Technical College

L.A.City College

East L.A. College

L.A. Southwest College

Pierce College

L.A. Mission College

West L.A. College

L.A. Valley College

"Because the impact of the storm is undetermined as of this writing, only essential facilities personnel, which may include facilities supervisors, groundskeepers, maintenance personnel, and custodians, should report to work as defined by the campus Facilities Director and approved by the College President," Rodriguez said. "We are providing flexibility in the start time for these essential personnel to arrive on-site at 9:00 a.m. We expect to resume normal campus and District operations on Tuesday, August 22."

