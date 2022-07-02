Travis Barker provides update on health since being hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker announced on Saturday that he's doing "much better'' as he remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment of pancreatitis.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,'' the 46-year-old Barker said on his Instagram story.

Barker added that he had a small polyp removed in a "very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,'' he concluded.

Barker, accompanied by new wife Kourtney Kardashian, showed up at West Hills Hospital earlier this week, but was then taken by an ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, "God save me,'' although it was unclear if the post was related to his medical condition. "God Save Me'' is also the title of a song on which Barker and Machine Gun Kelly recently collaborated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, "Please send your prayers.'' She later posted a photo on TikTok, showing her holding her father's hand as he sat in a hospital bed, with the caption, "Please say a prayer.'' The post was later deleted.

Barker and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy.

The drummer has a history of health issues, including hospitalization for blood clots. He survived a plane crash that killed two people in 2008. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body and was hospitalized for three months. He had 26 surgeries, according to media reports.