Trash fire downtown Los Angeles spreads to 5 commercial buildings

A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was injured battling a raging fire downtown Los Angeles that spread to five other buildings before it was put out Friday morning.

The blaze began at an outside storage area at 683 S. Kohler St. near Seventh Street and burned for over 3 hours, spreading to multiple other buildings on that block.

Fire crews responded around 2:07 a.m. and began battling the flames with both defensive and offensive tactics, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange. The fire spread to a group of buildings at 747 S. Kohler St.

One firefighter was injured and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Around 170 firefighters were assigned to help put out the blaze.